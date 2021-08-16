WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Western Mass News is your Local School Authority.
Westfield Public Schools joins several other local districts passing a mandatory mask mandate ahead of the upcoming school year.
The overwhelming majority of public comments Monday night were in favor of leaving mask decisions up to parents, but the school committee passed the mandate unanimously.
“I would like you to consider not having masks during the school year. I want to be able to talk to my friends and understand what the teachers are saying when they are teaching. Masks create a barrier between myself and my peers,” a Westfield student said.
“I asked only leave these decisions to the parents. Let us make a decision for ourselves,” a Westfield parent said.
Several Westfield residents, including students speaking out against a mandatory mask mandate in schools this fall.
But after a long discussion, the Westfield School Committee voted unanimously on Monday night to require masks this fall, at least to begin the school year.
“A face covering that covers the nose and mouth must be worn by all individuals in school buildings, on school grounds, on school transportation,” Westfield Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski.
Westfield joins several other western Mass. communities that have implemented mask mandates for this school year, including Springfield, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton, and Amherst.
East Longmeadow and the Springfield Diocese have voted that masks are optional for their students in the fall.
Southwick School Committee also met Monday night to discuss whether masks will be mandated for their students.
But parents there expressing their concerns over the recent rise in COVID cases.
“We’ve already seen a lot of places, camps, schools, wherever were children are congregating, where more and more children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine are catching COVID, the Delta variant,” a Southwick parent said.
The Southwick School Committee will decide at a meeting on Thursday whether to follow DESE's recommendations for masking or put a mandate in place.
