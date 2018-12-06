WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local youth football team is off to Ohio to play in a national championship game after winning the Northeast regional title last weekend.
However, they need your help to get there
The Westfield Junior Bombers are the first team in the state and New England in the 11 and under division to qualify for nationals and they're pretty excited.
Now, they need to get there
"Ultimately, we compete for a national title - a world title against 11, 12 other teams from around the country and world. It's a once in a lifetime experience," said coach Troy St. Pierre.
St. Pierre told Western Mass News that they need help raising $60,000 to get their team to Canton, OH where the national finals will take place next weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"It's a lot of money for this group, especially during the holiday season which is, again, unplanned," St. Pierre explained.
The roster of 30 kids - all fifth and sixth graders - need travel assistance paying for hotels over the course of the championship and taking them on their 10 hour journey.
The team leaves on Tuesday and will be taking two buses across the northeast, leaving Westfield to hopefully take home the national championship.
So far, the team has raised $20,000.
However, to help get closer to their goal, they're hosting a spaghetti dinner Sunday night at Shortstop Bar and Grill in Westfield from 5 to 8 p.m. for $20 a person
Food and raffles will be offered at the event in the hopes of collecting donations and well-wishes.
According to coach, the team is more than deserving of this trip.
"Their composure is well advanced for a typical fifth and sixth grade team. Something you'd see at the high school level, these kids have right now," St. Pierre added.
- For more information on the dinner, CLICK HERE.
- To donate to the team, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.