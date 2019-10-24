WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the temperatures cooling down, local communities are making the decision to resume nighttime outdoor activities.
This comes after more than a month of warnings about the potentially-deadly mosquito borne illness Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
State health officials, however, haven't lowered the risk for contracting the disease.
Westfield health officials said they were fielding a lot of calls from the community about whether or not it was safe to hold outdoor sporting events now that the fall high school season is winding down.
Joseph Rouse, Westfield's public health director, said he worked with the state epidemiologists to make the safest decision for the city that still benefits parents of high school athletes.
"The state's not going to remove, to adjust any of the cities and towns statuses until the state gets a statewide hard frost," Rouse explained.
Rouse knew he couldn't wait until the Cape gets a frost to rescind the advisory on outdoor night time activities. He said parents and coaches had been asking about the continued risk of EEE for days.
Consulting with the state's epidemiologists, Rouse was able to use local temperature trends to make the judgement call on mosquito activity. One marker: the duration of cold weather that could kill off the bugs.
"When the temperature is 32 degrees or less for three consecutive hours...technically, Sunday morning, so after midnight, there were three hours where it was 32, 31, 32," Rouse noted
Another factor: temperatures that will make surviving bugs feel more sluggish.
"Whenever the temperature is below 50 degrees, mosquito activity is significantly less," Rouse said.
Given the fact that the weather has gotten more chilly, Rouse said people are more likely to protect themselves against the EEE without even realizing it.
"People wear jackets and long pants and everything, so they have the protective clothing all set," Rouse added.
Westfield High School athletic director Ryan Dunphy told Western Mass News after nearly a whole season of early afternoon games, he's glad the most sentimental match-ups will be held at a later time: the senior nights.
"Just to have that celebration available to the parents and sometimes, some extended family that are normally able to come out is great," Dunphy said.
Parents able to make one last game after coordinating a season full of time changes.
"There was uncertainty. We weren’t sure when it was going to be cold enough when the mosquitoes were going to be dormant enough, so it was hard to plan," Dunphy explained.
Rouse said he is fairly confident the EEE risk is low in Westfield, but people should still take measures to protect themselves. In the meantime, he and his crew are now hard at work on the next public health campaigns - ticks and the flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.