CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield man is arrested and a stolen wallet returned, after a local business owner witnessed suspicious activity and decided to report it to police.
Detective Donna Liszka, with the Chicopee Police Department, says officers were called to the scene in the area of 325 Front St. Thursday morning around 10 a.m.
"A local business owner observed a suspicious male party enter the motor vehicle of their customer," noted Liszka.
After arriving on scene, officers who were given a description of the suspect, searched the area and were able to locate him.
Liszka says the suspect, identified as Joshua James Snape, 32, from Westfield, fled from police, but they were able to apprehend him.
The Chicopee Police Department reporting it was a collaborative effort by the store owner and the officers who responded.
"The owners keen observations and quick thinking, led to the victim getting not only her wallet but the money returned to her. #seesomethingsaysomething #greatjobbyall," Liszka posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
Snape has been charged with B&E into a Motor Vehicle During the Day Time, as well as Larceny under $1,200.00
The local business owner who witnessed the suspicious activity and reported it to police, has not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.