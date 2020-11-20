WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield man has been arrested on gun-related and drug charges following an state investigation.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that an investigation began after troopers gained intelligence, following several previous traffic stops, into alleged drug dealing by 18-year-old Demetrius Caballero of Westfield.
That investigation led to a search warrant, which was executed Thursday morning at his Rider Road residence.
During the search, authorities reportedly seized:
- Large amount of marijuana, both vegetable matter and several edibles
- THC vape cartridges
- Paraphernalia related to narcotics sales, including a digital scale and calibration weights
- AR-15 rifle with a loaded 30-round magazine
- Pistol with a loaded magazine
- Assorted ammunition
- $2,401 in cash
Caballero was arrested on several charges including.
- Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute
- Possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute (two counts)
- Illegal possession of a firearm (two counts)
- Illegal possession of ammunition
- Possession of a high-capacity feeding device
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Following booking at the State Police barracks in Westfield, Caballero was taken to the Hampden County House of Corrections to be held pending arraignment.
