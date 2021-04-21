WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has greatly impacted the health and wellbeing of individuals and families.
Now, more than ever, we care about what we put in our bodies as health concerns are at an all-time high.
One local resident is taking his concerns one step further, by creating a resource outlining ways for us to return to our nutritional roots.
“I was very concerned about the mineral deficiencies in food,” Spring & Fall Planting Guide author Dan Allie said.
Allie grew up in an agricultural community and has always had family gardens. He's a veteran, has worked as a landscaper, city councilor, graphic designer, and is now adding published author to his resume.
“We need those minerals to have a healthy digestive system which is very important, and also an immune system, which people are finding out is very very important now,” Allie said.
Like you, Allie is concerned with the health and nutrition of himself and his family. So he dug, and dug, and dug into his own experiences, and into the research to find solutions that are accessible to all.
He addressed pressing issues like food insecurity, food deserts, autoimmune diseases, and health issues by writing a book that provides step-by-step instruction on how to grow healthy, nutritional produce right in your own backyard.
Did you know that asparagus can grow up to seven inches in one day, talk about farm to table. Allie said that he is living proof that you are what you eat.
“My wife and I both noticed the difference in our health, it’s remarkable when you can pick something and eat it 15 minutes later,” Allie explained
In his book, a Spring and Fall Planting Guide, Growing with Minerals he teaches you how to build a soil structure that retains nutrients.
“You actually work with the plant to transform the soil,” Allie said.
You share with the plant, and the plants share too.
“Plants will actually share nutrients and moisture one to another,” Allie said.
He hopes to transform people's relationships with food.
"That people would think different about the foods that they eat, where they come from, and how they are grown, and maybe encourage people and inspire them to get out in the fresh air and the sunshine and grow their own fruits and vegetables,” Allie said.
The book is self-published and available at local businesses. In Westfield, the book can be purchased for at the Blue Umbrella Bookstore on Main Street and Westfield Feed on Union Street, Easthampton Feed on Mechanic Street. in Easthampton, and the Southwick Florist on College Highway in Southwick or ordered by emailing growingwithminerals@gmail.com. For more information and to find other locations for the book, visit Growing with Minerals on Facebook.
