WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Freezing rain in our area led to dangerous road conditions Wednesday morning. In Westfield, one resident took it upon himself to put salt on a busy uphill street backed up with cars.
It was a good deed caught on camera. Westfield residents stepped out on Wednesday morning to find their neighbor, Brendan Ennis, placing salt on a slippery uphill street that was backed up with traffic including an ambulance.
“I saw a bunch of cars pilled on the road and this guy came out of his house and brought a bag of salt out. He put all over the road and he put it under people’s tires,” said Liam Rodrigues
Near the intersection of Court and Chestnut Streets, several cars were seen pilling up when freezing rain moved in and made for a dangerous morning commute.
“Cars were just spinning their tires. They couldn't creep up that hill, had a few cars just kind going sideways,” Ennis said.
Neighbors told us it was a passerby who noticed what the Westfield resident for his community and dubbed him the ‘hero on the hill.’
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to come out and push them because it was like an ice skating rink out there,” Ennis added.
The local hero told Western Mass News after seeing many drivers in dismay, he grabbed a bag of salt and headed out to the rescue.
“I just started…the cars that were spinning their tires, I kind of just started shoveling underneath, got a little traction and got them up the hill,” Ennis explained.
The city’s Department of Public Works told us, in part:
“It’s always good when citizens/people see an opportunity to help others in need and step up and try to help...Today’s quick freezing rain event is one of the harder ones to deal with. We had folks out early this morning to try and get ahead of things.”
[Reporter: Will you be wearing a cape soon?]
“Well, they say not all heroes wear capes so…” Ennis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.