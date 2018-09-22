Westfield man lending a helping hand to those affected by gas explosions, Florence.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - When disaster hits, community members join together to help those who are in need.
With the gas explosions and Hurricane Florence, the American Red Cross is spread thin.
Lee Nadeu is a Westfield native with a good heart.
He says whenever a natural disaster hits, he tries to do what he can to help.
Lee has donated to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, Irma, Maria, and now, he's helping out with Florence.
The American Red Cross of Western Mass tells us the response to Hurricane Florence and the gas line explosions are taxing supplies and volunteers.
Lee is stepping forward and monitoring different social media groups, such as #HurricaneStrong, to see where he can help.
Lee says he plans on taking a trip to North Carolina with a non-profit called Hope Heroes.
The group is delivering supplies to impacted areas in the Carolinas.
The recovery process with both Florence and the gas explosions is expected to take some time.
If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross, you can click or tap here.
