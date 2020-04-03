WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A man from Westfield is raising money to help essential healthcare workers get needed face shields.
He is also making the gear himself.
Western Mass News has the exclusive details.
A 3D printer is a machine that has become more and more common in everyday life, but in the rapidly changing age of the coronavirus, this technology has taken on a new purpose.
“It’s become more affordable to get your hands on them and how to use them,” said Joshua Roy of Westfield.
Roy currently has two of these printers he uses to make drones as a hobby. After seeing posts online, he decided to use them to make personal protective equipment for medical workers.
“My aunt works as a respiratory therapist. I was thinking about her and my friends and family here at work. I wanted to help them out. Then it turned into this big thing,” Roy said.
Hospital workers from UMass to Baystate to Mercy Medical Center have benefited from the 3D printed gear.
“We have successfully donated about 78 so far. We’re shooting for over 50 being donated today,” Roy said.
While Roy is the one doing the work, he told Western Mass News he couldn't do it without the help of the community.
“We assembled a group of nine people locally that are helping me 3D print these as fast as we can get them out,” Roy noted.
Even though he had additional printers, getting the materials to make them became difficult.
“I quickly realized I was running out of material and I would have a hard time doing it on my own. So I had to figure out a way to make this work,” he said.
They've been able to raise $2,000 to keep the project going through a fundraiser on Facebook.
“The amount of support is unreal. I’ve been on the brink of tears several times throughout this whole thing. Somebody said something to me because somebody was calling me a hero. I don’t feel like a hero. The true heroes are on the front lines, but one of my friends mentioned that even heroes meet sidekicks. I think that anyone who can help, step up and help them be safe, and do what they have to do is a huge thing right now,” Roy said.
Those interested in donating to them can find the fundraiser on Facebook.
