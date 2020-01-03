WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One year ago this month, a Westfield man was diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease.
Robert Lafogg desperately needs a kidney transplant, but waiting on a list for a match is taking its toll.
"I would do anything to see him get this kidney and I don't know what I would do without you," said Lafogg's wife, Wanda.
Robert Lafogg and his wife, Wanda, sat hand-in-hand Friday afternoon as they described what it has been like since Robert was diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease.
"January 9 of the last year, I went into the hospital. I wasn't feeling good, I had a kidney biopsy in August, and I was at Stage 4 and by January, I was at Stage 5, so on January 9, I went in to had a blood transfusion. The next day, they put me on a permeate and I have been on dialysis ever since," Lafogg explained.
Lafogg told Western Mass News that he goes through dialysis four days a week at Baystate Medical Center.
The constant treatment has taken a toll on his life.
"After you are done with dialysis, you are wiped out for the rest of the day 'cause usually, sometimes, when they take to much fluid off, it drops your blood pressure down and it wipes your right out and they have to bring you back because sometimes you will pass out," Robert said.
Now after almost a year battling this disease, Robert and Wanda are now stepping up their search for a kidney donor.
"If he could get a kidney, it has to be an 'A' or an 'O' type blood. He is lucky as far as that goes because he is an 'A' blood type, so an 'A' or an 'O' can donate to him. If he doesn't have a kidney, if he doesn't do dialysis, he could die from this," Wanda explained.
The search, so far, has been frustrating. Wanda said after four months of testing, she's unable to donate her own kidney. A stranger then came forward, hoping to save Robert's life.
"There was another lady that went through all the way to the end, same thing. No biopsy, but she got to the ultrasound of the kidney, the blood flow, and it showed calcium build up in her arteries, so she was unable to do it," Wanda said.
The couple is holding out hope that someone will come forward to make the lifesaving donation that Robert desperately needs.
"If anyone is willing to do this, in our eyes, you are an angel. If you can do this, it would be wonderful. It would save my husband's life. We have two kids boys, grown-up kids, and we have six grandkids, and they would be ecstatic if we could get this done for him, but right now, it is a roller coaster some days. He is really sick some days. Today, he is good because he didn't have a treatment," Wanda noted.
If you are interested in donating to the Lafogg family, all the information you need about donating a kidney can be FOUND HERE.
