SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield father who was originally held on $1 million bail for allegedly assaulting his infant daughter and killing her has been released from prison on $20,000 bail.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that Daniel Torres had a bail review hearing in May where a judge lowered his bail, despite the state's request to keep it at $1 million.
A grand jury indicted Torres in February for second degree murder.
The D.A.'s office noted that Torres posted that bail on Thursday and has conditions including wearing a GPS monitoring device with a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., no contact with the victim's family, and no unsupervised contact with children under age 16.
