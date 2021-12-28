WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Westfield mayoral inauguration has been cancelled after Mayor-Elect Mike McCabe tested positive for COVID-19.
McCabe told Western Mass News that he cancelled the inauguration proceedings based on the "safety for everybody."
He will be officially sworn in by the city clerk Monday morning.
Later that afternoon, he is expected to address the city via livestream.
