WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This is the first time the city has entered the high-risk level on the state's weekly map. Western Mass News spoke with Westfield Mayor Donald Humason Thursday tonight about this development...
He told us the city's contact tracing has revealed no parties, events, or institutions have caused the case to rise.
"We're not having spikes in any particular area. That's both good and bad," he explained. "The bad news is it's harder to get on top of the activity if it's kind of generally throughout the community."
As for schools, Westfield has begun transitioning to a remote learning model.
Humason also said the city and school committee continues to monitor cases and adhere to state guidelines.
