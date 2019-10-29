WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a week away until election day, Westfield's mayor announces he's stepping down.
Brian Sullivan confirmed to Western Mass News that he will be taking a job with Gov. Baker's administration on November 8.
Baker will appoint Sullivan as director of the green communities division of the state's Department of Energy Resources.
Sullivan said he's humbled and excited to start a new chapter in his life.
City Council President Ralph Figy will take over as mayor until the next mayor is sworn in on January 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.