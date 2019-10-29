WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a week away until election day, Westfield's mayor announces he's stepping down.

Brian Sullivan confirmed to Western Mass News that he will be taking a job with Gov. Baker's administration on November 8.

Baker will appoint Sullivan as director of the green communities division of the state's Department of Energy Resources.

Sullivan said he's humbled and excited to start a new chapter in his life.

City Council President Ralph Figy will take over as mayor until the next mayor is sworn in on January 6.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.