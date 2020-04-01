WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mayor of Westfield asked his community to stay inside after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases this week.
There are now 81 positive cases, and one person died from it.
“I think it’s time to step up our rhetoric and start saying to people stay home,” said Mayor Don Humason.
Humason spoke with urgency about the coronavirus outbreak at a press conference Wednesday.
Local leaders provided updates on practicing social distancing.
Here's how quickly the situation evolved:
- Friday, March 27: Westfield had a total of 22 cases.
- Monday, March 30: The total number jumped to 46.
- Tuesday, March 31: Cases were up to 57.
- Wednesday morning: The Health Department reported 81 cases in Westfield, and the city's first death was also announced.
Westfield Public Health Director Joseph Rouse spoke to Western Mass News about the one confirmed death.
“We only know of one because we were trying to do some follow up and that individual had passed away. Any other numbers I can’t speak to because it’s not something that we routinely get because the state gets those numbers and they don’t pass them along to us,” Rouse said.
The Westfield Fire and Police Departments also reported cases. The Fire Department has five cases of coronavirus, and the Police Department has one.
Westfield's fire chief explained their protocol.
“Everyone coming into the building door has their temperature taken so if they end up getting sick and symptoms of COVID-19, they call into the Fire Department and use the chain of command. And if they show any signs of symptoms, especially a fever, we send them over to get tested,” Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said.
Meanwhile, the mayor wants to stress the importance of keeping the community safe.
“If you are sick, don’t go out. Wash your hands repeatedly, lengthen constantly. It is the one thing that we proved we know works to kill the bugs. Stay away from other people, and the biggest thing we’re finding is as the weather improves people are funny there’s some sort of vacation and, guys, it’s not,” Humason explained.
The Fire and Police Departments want people to know that they are responding to calls, but people should make sure to tell the dispatcher of any coronavirus symptoms they may be experiencing, that way they come protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.