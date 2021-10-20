WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Westfield's two mayoral candidates squared off in a debate at Westfield University tonight.
Michael McCabe and incumbent Mayor Don Humanson answered a number of questions from residents, concerning everything from property taxes, to school budgets and infrastructure issues.
"We receive about a million and a 1/2 dollars each year from the state in chapter 90 funds when I was a legislator I filed to increase that amount it never got raised but I think that may change now certainly if we get more money from the department from the feds from the state we have lots of projects to use it on," said Humason.
"We talk about road improvements and what really needs to be done we should be looking towards our own individual budgets and finding out where the real need is so we'll take the cues from the DPW for sure but then we should also be listening to our resident constituents," said McCabe.
Wednesday's event was moderated by Western Mass News alum Ray Hershal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.