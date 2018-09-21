Hurricane Florence and the gas explosions in Merrimack Valley have the American Red Cross stretched thin.
That’s why many local people are stepping up to led them a hand.
Lee Neddeau said whenever a natural disaster hits he tries to do what he can to help.
Western Mass News last spoke with Lee when he stepped in to help with hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and now he’s back at it again with Florence.
"We have such large operations happening down south and here in the Lawrence area, the northeast area that its stretching people very thin," said Mary Nathan with the American Red Cross of western Massachusetts.
Nathan said all the response to Hurricane Florence, and the gas line explosions and fires last week in Merrimack Valley are taxing everything from supplies to volunteers.
That’s where Lee Nededau comes in.
Nededau has been monitoring different social media groups such as #hurricanestrong to see where he is needed.
"It's the new way for citizen rescuers to bridge the gap between what rescue groups can't take in through phone lines. Help mitigate and crowd control those calls for help while help local authorities to get places to where they're crying for help like livestock in water," Nededau said.
He’s also part of the non-profit called Hope Heroes which delivers supplies to impacted areas.
Lee is making the trip to New Bern, North Carolina in two weeks.
"Found purpose helping people in dire need. There comes a lot of hardship and situations you don't forget. At the end of day you can lay head down knowing you help someone," he continued.
Nededau added the recovery process takes weeks and its something he will continue to be a part of.
"This is something that affects everyone. We got to make sure our children and elderly are taken care of," he continued.
For anyone who is looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Florence, please visit the link here.
