WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Huge potholes are making it difficult for people in one Westfield neighborhood to get around.
The potholes on Sacket Road are just some of dozens that city officials say they are aware of.
Stretching down Sacket Road, massive potholes are covering the road.
People who live here say it's awful.
"It's pretty much a pain," one local neighbor tells us. "You have to always swerve, and it's just awful."
Western Mass News reached out to city officials, who came out to see for themselves what people are unhappy about.
"These roads," Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan tells us. "Need work. There is no doubt about it. We are getting calls from irate, angry people, most with some patience and that understand, but it is an issue we have to deal with."
Westfield’s mayor, Brian Sullivan, tells Western Mass News that Mother Nature has a big impact on repairing the roads.
"This particular one," continued Mayor Sullivan. "We are actually standing here trying to figure out whether the method we are using is the right one, because of the running water we have here, and try to skim it and lay down a thick layer, and it should be done around May."
The city’s Public Works Department is working with the mayor to remedy the situation.
"We're faced with a shortage of," one Public Works Department employee tells us. "Equipment. man power, and funding. We are aware of the conditions on the road, and we will get there. It’s just going to take some time."
According to the DPW, there are 250 miles of road to maintain in the city, adding that the recommendations for a city the size of Westfield and considering how many roads there are, they should be spending four to five million dollars on roads a year, but the city spends less than $2 million.
This is something Westfield City Councilor Michael Burns says he is working to help improve.
"It is up to us as city-government to," said Councilor Burns. "Give them their funds, equipment, and, actually, our backing."
