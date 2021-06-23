WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Police Officers are participating in a new type of de-escalation simulation training in Westfield.
The president of the Gun Parlor, the Worcester-based company that owns the trailer being used, Justin Gabriel, told Western Mass News this training is different from standardized police training in the State that's usually paper-based. These simulations allow officers to respond like they would in the field.
"When they go through the scenario they're able to feel the way it is when they actively respond to a scenario. and it can happen in a matter of seconds. So when they're running through this, there's a lot of judgmental skills. And what you're doing is you're running through this system to be able to de-escalate a situation and understand your use of force policies while running this," Gabriel said.
The Westfield Police department express their gratitude to the two residents who funded this training: City Councilor Jim Adams of Firtion-Adams Funeral services and Tom Daly, owner of Oasis Shower Doors in Feeding Hills.
