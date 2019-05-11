Westfield PD asking for public's help in locating car break-in suspect.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for the public's in locating a suspect that broke into several vehicles on and in the area of Western Avenue.
Officials tell us that the break-ins took place early Wednesday morning.
If you live or near Western Avenue and have noticed anything missing from your vehicle, you may be in luck.
Westfield Police say they have recovered some of the missing items and they are available at the Westfield Police station.
Police are also asking anyone that lives in the area that has any form of surveillance system to check the footage to see if they captured any suspicious people walking around early that morning.
If your vehicle was broken into that morning, you are asked to contact Detective Freeman at 413-642-9388.
