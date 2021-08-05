WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Westfield residents taking to social media saying a man in a white van has been trying to sell discounted meat out of the back of his truck.
We spoke with police who said this man is not registered with the city to do this.
"They’ve had one call the other night about him pedaling some meat from a van, obviously they didn’t buy any," said Captain Jay Pitoniak of the Westfield Police Department.
Westfield Police put out a BOLO, which means be on the look out, for a man who they say has been trying to sell discounted meat out of his van.
Captain Pitoniak told Western Mass News it's a difficult process to get a license to do this in the city, something this man doesn’t have.
"I checked with our clerk to see if we had anyone that had a license to pedal meats in the city like that and she said no," said Captain Pitoniak.
Police released photos of him on Thursday, looking to identify the man as soon as possible.
"And basically, advise him he can’t sell in the city and call out to his boss if he has one and let them know the company can’t be here in the city selling," said Captain Pitoniak.
Police told Western Mass News he just appears to be selling discounted meat and there doesnt seem it be a threat to the public.
"We’d really like to track the guy down. It’s hard to tell on the picture but it doesn’t really look like a Mass plate," said Captain Pitoniak.
If you or anyone you know bought the meat, Police said to try and call and return it if you can or throw it out.
"You have no idea where that stuff came from," said Captain Pitoniak.
If you see the man or the van, you are asked to call Westfield Police to report it.
