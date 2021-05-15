Westfield Police 0515.jpg

Image: Westfield Detective Bureau Facebook

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Westfield Police are looking to identify a male suspect and vehicle involved in a hit and run with a cyclist Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the area of 894 East Mountain Road. Police do not have any information on the condition of the cyclist. 

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau on Facebook, the vehicle, last seen fleeing the scene on westbound on Holyoke Road, will have a shattered front windshield and some damage to the front passenger side. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schuster at 413-579-1989.

