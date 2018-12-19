WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are seeking the public's help in finding 27-year-old Ashley Nicoli.
According to Westfield Police, Nicoli's family has not heard from her since Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.
Nicoli is described as being 5'7'' tall, has brown/blond hair and drives a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra with Massachusetts plates 84LW92.
Police said Nicoli could have been on the Mass Pike in Chicopee near exit 5 Tuesday night.
Westfield Police are also still looking for 28-year-old Jordyn Brown who was last seen on Saturday before noon when she left Noble Hospital.
Brown is believed to be in danger and in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Westfield Police at 413-562-5411.
