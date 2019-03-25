Westfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 71-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Westfield has died.
Captain Mike McCabe with the Westfield Police Department confirmed the news with us Monday afternoon.
At this time, her identity is not being released.
On Friday, at 6:40 a.m. in the morning, the woman was struck on Notre Dame Street.
She suffered serious injuries in the crash.
We're told the driver did stay on scene and cooperated with investigators.
The case remains under investigation by the Westfield Police Department, State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.
