WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are trying to locate a missing man from Westfield who was last heard from on November 30th.
The man is 53-year-old, Timothy Kolendo, who is described as 5'10" and over 160 lbs with recently cut short, brown hair and brown eyes.
Westfield Detective Bureau want to warn the public that he may be in danger and in need of medical attention.
Police ask if anyone finds Timothy to call the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411, but if you do see him you can contact any police department, as he is listed as a missing person.
