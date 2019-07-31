Westfield Police asking for public's help in identifying a trio of alleged equipment thieves.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a pair of suspects who allegedly stole several items from a local Home Depot.
According to Capt. Michael McCabe of the Westfield Police Department, the pictured individual allegedly walked out of the Home Depot with yard and drill equipment without paying.
Capt. McCabe added that these items are worth just under $1,200.
If you recognize these individuals, you are asked to call the Westfield Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-642-9385.
You can also submit a private message to the Detective Bureau's Facebook page.
