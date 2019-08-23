Westfield Police asking for public's help in identifying alleged larceny suspects.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects that allegedly stole from a local machine shop.
According to Westfield Police officials, the alleged incident occurred earlier this month.
If you recognize either of the pictured individuals, you are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Phelon at 413-642-9387.
You can also email Detective Sgt. Phelon at s.phelon@cityofwestfield.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.