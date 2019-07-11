WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old man.
Westfield officials tell us they are searching for Matthew McKearney, who is described as being 6'0" tall, with a medium build, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say that McKearney may be in danger and need medical treatment.
McKearney is a resident of Attleboro, but has been living in Westfield.
He was last seen on July 10 around 6:30 p.m.
McKearney drives a black, 2009 Ford F-150 with a Massachusetts plate of 1VW446.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department 413-562-5411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.