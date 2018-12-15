Westfield Police asking for public's help in locating missing 28-year-old woman.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman.
The Westfield Police Detective Bureau tell us that they are looking for Jordan Brown.
She is about 5'2", with brown hair, brown eye, and was last seen wearing a purple jacket.
She was also wearing a hospital johnny, and is believed to still be in the Westfield area.
Police say that Jordan Brown may be in danger and in need of medical attention.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Westfield Police at 413-562-5411.
