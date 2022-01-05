WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are continuing to ask for your help in locating a man who was last seen in 2019.
Authorities said that 53-year-old Timothy Kolendo was heard from on November 30, 2019 and went missing the next month.
"Despite an extensive investigation, we have been unable to locate him," police added.
Kolendo is approximately 5'10" tall, is very thin, and has brown eyes and grey hair that is normally dyed black. Investigators believe that he cut his hair shorter than what is seen in the picture shortly before he went missing, but it's possible it has grown back. They also said that he is known to wear woman's clothing and go by the name 'Tessa.'
Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police Lt. Phelon at (413) 572-6300
