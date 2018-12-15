WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police continue to search for a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.
According to police, Jordyn Brown left a local hospital just before noon on Saturday wearing leggings, hospital socks, a hospital johnny, and a purple jacket or sweatshirt she took from an unlocked car.
Police said Brown is believed to be in danger and is in need of medical attention.
Brown is described as being 5'2" tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 140 pounds.
In an update on Monday morning, police said Brown was last seen heading east on Court Street towards the center of Westfield to possibly take a bus to either Springfield or Holyoke.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Westfield Police by calling 413-562-5411.
