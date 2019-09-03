Westfield Police investigating after vehicle rear ends school bus.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate after a vehicle rear ended a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Mike McCabe of the Westfield Police Department, officers were called to the area of Southwick and Hillside just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Officers arrived to find that an unspecified vehicle had rear ended a school bus.
Thankfully, no children were on board the school bus at the time the accident occurred.
That section of Southwick and Hillside were temporarily closed, and was reopened to through traffic around 3:05 p.m.
Capt. McCabe says that two patients were offered medical attention, but they declined.
This accident remains under investigation by the Westfield Police Department.
