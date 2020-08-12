WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are investigating claims against a former employee at the YMCA's Camp Shepard.
Police said they received a report on August 3 that a male employee allegedly recorded female staffers with his cell phone while they were dressing.
Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe told us that no charges have been filed, as the case is under investigation.
Andrea Allard, CEO of YMCA of Greater Westfield, said in a statement:
"We were shocked and appalled to learn of allegations that one of our former staff members took inappropriate photos of female camp counselors without their consent. The alleged perpetrator of these acts has been terminated from his position and we have banned him from all YMCA properties. At present, the Westfield Police Department is conducting an investigation. We are fully supporting the ongoing efforts of law enforcement in any way we can and will continue to cooperate in that effort throughout the process."
"That members of our staff may have been subjected to such an appalling invasion of their privacy is inexcusable. The safety and wellbeing of our campers and staff is a core priority of the YMCA. As such, we are doing everything we can to prevent something like this from happening in the future. We have already begun to thoroughly and carefully evaluate our facilities to better ensure the safety and privacy of all of our staff and campers. We are also reviewing our hiring and training policies to ensure all staff are united around our culture of safety."
