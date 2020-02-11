WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Investigators said that a man passed a note, which indicated he had a gun, to a teller at TD Bank on Main Street.
No weapon was shown.
"We believe he may be from the Hampshire or Franklin county areas," police noted in a Facebook post.
Authorities noted that the suspect may be armed, so if he is seen, you are urged to call your local police immediately.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Westfield Police at (413) 642-9387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.