Westfield Police investigating series of thefts at local, CT hockey rinks.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are asking for the public to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate a series of thefts at area and out of state hockey rinks.
According to Westfield Police officials, the pictured individual had gained access to the locker room at the Amelia Park Ice Rink this past Wednesday and stole money from several hockey players' wallets.
Officials say that this is not the first time the suspect has done this.
Authorities say that the suspect is believed to have stolen items from other local and Connecticut hockey rinks as well.
Westfield officials add that the suspect is not yet in custody and are asking the public to remain vigilant.
