WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are are on the scene of an unattended death in Westfield.
Westfield Police told Western Mass News that the scene is in the area of Whitney Field, off of Shepard Street.
No other information is immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation by Westfield and Mass. State Police.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.