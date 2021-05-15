WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Westfield Police said the vehicle has been located and the operator has been identified in a hit and run on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the incident took place in the area of 894 East Mountain Road. Police do not have any information on the condition of the cyclist.
According to the Westfield Detective Bureau on Facebook, the vehicle, last was seen fleeing the scene on westbound on Holyoke Road, will have a shattered front windshield and some damage to the front passenger side.
