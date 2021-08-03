WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police have located a child who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Authorities said that 8-year-old Iris Burch had been last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Avenue.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that they were called in to assist Westfield Police with the search, including using their Air Wing and K-9 units.
Westfield Police announced shortly after 5 p.m. that Burch was found unharmed and is back with her family. They also thanked the public for their assistance.
