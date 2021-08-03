WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police have located a child who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Authorities said that 8-year-old Iris Burch had been last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Avenue.

Iris Burch Westfield missing 080321

Photo provided by Westfield Police

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that they were called in to assist Westfield Police with the search, including using their Air Wing and K-9 units.

Westfield Police announced shortly after 5 p.m. that Burch was found unharmed and is back with her family.  They also thanked the public for their assistance.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.