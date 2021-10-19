WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--As of 7:41 p.m. Oct. 19 Jennifer Shedd was located and all was reported to be well. The Westfield PD thanks the public for its assistance.
========================================
The Westfield Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
According to Police, 39-year-old Jennifer Shedd was last seen during the early morning of Oct. 13, 2021. Shedd was last heard from via cellphone at 3:53 p.m. Her phone has been off since Oct. 14, 2021, according to Police.
Police said Shedd has not shown up to her job in three days, which is not usual for her.
Anyone with any information on Shedd's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Seth Florek at 413-246-3791 or s.florek@cityofwestfield.org.
