WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing Westfield man.
Westfield Police said that Stephen Champiney was last seen around January 15 by his family and they have not heard from him since.
"We believe Stephen may be in danger and in need of medical assistance," police said in a statement.
Police added that Champiney is known to visit Norwalk, CT. and recent information indicates he could be in Chicopee or Holyoke. He drives a 2015 gray Jeep Wrangler with Mass. plates: 9MW458.
If anyone sees Champiney or the vehicle, you are asked to call your local police department and report it. Westfield Police ask that you mention that he is considered missing and may be in danger. Once that report is made, Westfield Police can be contacted at (413) 562-5411 to let them know.
Anyone with other information that may help investigators locate Champiney are asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Rick Mazza by phone at (413) 642-9390 or via email.
