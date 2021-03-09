WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Westfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Westfield Police said Matthew Kulas was last seen on Monday, March 3. They added that he is currently homeless, but resides in Westfield, and is known to stay in the area of the National Guard Bridge.
"Matt's cellphone has been turned off for several days and family says that it not like Matt to turn his phone off," police explained.
Kulas is 5' 4" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has short brown hair.
Anyone with information on Kulas' whereabouts is asked to call your local police department or Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.
