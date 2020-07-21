WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

The Westfield Police detective bureau said that 58-year-old Kenneth Goudreau was last seen Saturday morning.

"His family and friends are very worried and would like him to come home," police said in a Facebook post.

Goudreau is 5'11" tall, weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, and has grey hair and glasses.  Investigators believe he is driving a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche with Mass. registration 84CW64.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local police department or Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.

