WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
The Westfield Police detective bureau said that 58-year-old Kenneth Goudreau was last seen Saturday morning.
"His family and friends are very worried and would like him to come home," police said in a Facebook post.
Goudreau is 5'11" tall, weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, and has grey hair and glasses. Investigators believe he is driving a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche with Mass. registration 84CW64.
Anyone with information is asked to call your local police department or Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.
