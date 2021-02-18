WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Police Department is looking to identify two men accused of stealing from an elderly woman who was grocery shopping for her family earlier this month.
According to police, the men worked together to distract the elderly woman before stealing her wallet from out of her purse on Sunday, February 7th.
Police say after stealing the wallet the men rang up approximately $5,000 in fraudulent charges to the elderly woman's credit cards at the Chicopee Walmart and at the Target and Kids Foot Locker stores at the Holyoke Mall.
Surveillance video captured the men in a newer model red Nissan Sentra with either black rims or missing hubcaps on all four tires.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Williams with the Westfield Police Department at 413-642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org
