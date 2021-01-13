WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Detective Bureau is trying to identify the owner of two German Shepherds that were found in the city Tuesday.
According to police, the dogs were found in the area of Char Drive and were dropped off at the animal shelter for the night.
If you, or someone you know owns the dogs pictured above, contact Westfield Police or the Westfield Regional Animal Shelter at (413) 564-3129.
