WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man from Attleboro who was reported missing by the Westfield Police Department has been located.
Matthew McKearney, 23, was first reported missing by police on Thursday after being last seen Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
At the time he went missing police asked for the public's help because they believed he may be in danger and in need of medical treatment.
Thankfully, Saturday morning police reported that he had been found and they thanked the public for their assistance.
"Matthew McKearney has been located and is in good spirits. A special thanks for all of your interest, tips, and shares," says Captain Michael McCabe.
Further details weren't released.
