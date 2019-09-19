Westfield Police searching for alleged larceny suspect.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole items from an unspecified address.
Westfield Police say that the alleged theft took place on August 31 around 2:00 p.m. near the Thomas Street Municipal Parking Lot.
We're told the pictured individual allegedly got away with a cell phone and a Bluetooth speaker.
Officials say that the suspect in question may frequently visit or live in the area of Monroe Street.
If you recognize the individual or have any information on the alleged theft, you are asked to contact Detective Jason Williams of the Westfield Police Department at 413-642-9384 or by email at ja.Williams@cityofwestfield.org.
