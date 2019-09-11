Westfield Police seeking to identify alleged vehicle break-in suspect.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a series of vehicle break-ins.
Westfield Police officials tell us that, during the overnight hours of August 8 and 9, two vehicles were broken into.
We're told that several undisclosed items were allegedly taken from the vehicles.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are encouraged to contact Detective Mazza of the Westfield Police Department at 413-642-9390 or by email at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org.
