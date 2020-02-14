Westfield Police seeking to identify breaking and entering suspect.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a series of breaking and enterings.
Westfield Police officials tell us that the pictured individual is believed to be connected to the break-ins.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster at 413-579-1989 or by email at S.Schuster@CityofWestfield.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.