WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Westfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man.
According to Westfield Police, Michael Baer, 73, was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021. However, Police said the missing person was reported Wednesday.
According to Police, Baer told his roommate he was going to go horseback riding in upstate New York. Baer was presumably driving his 2007 Buick LaCrosse, according to Police.
Anyone with any information on Baer's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Seth Florek of the Westfield Police at (413) 246-3791. or s.florek@cityofwestfield.org.
