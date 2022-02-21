WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Westfield are investigating after they conducted a raid on a house on Tannery Road Friday.
Police told Western Mass News that they recovered 11,000 small marijuana plants in a raid on Friday.
So far, there has no information on any arrests or charges.
